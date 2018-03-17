JAMMU: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly being involved in the killing of a nine-year-old boy in Samba district, the police said today.

The body of the boy was found in a pond near his house at Meen Sarkar village on March 6, a police spokesperson said.

During investigation, the police rounded up several suspects and during questioning, one of them confessed to his involvement in the crime, he said.

On the information provided by the accused, his accomplice was arrested, the spokesperson said.

Even though the spokesperson declined to reveal the motive of the crime, a police official, on the condition of anonymity, said the accused were sexually abusing the boy for quite some time and strangulated him after he threatened to disclose it to his family.

"They then threw his body in the pond," the police official said.