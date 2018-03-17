RAISEN: A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district last night, with her family claiming that she was married to a Madhya Pradesh minister's son who was planning to marry a second time.

While the police offered no comment on whether the woman, Preeti Raghuvanshi, was indeed married to state PWD minister Rampal Singh's son Girjesh Pratap Singh, the opposition Congress demanded that Girjesh be booked for abetment of suicide.

The minister could not be contacted for his comment despite several attempts.

Raisen district Superintendent of Police Jagat Singh Rajput said, "The woman hanged herself at her (parents') house (in Udaipura) late last night. Investigation is on."

He refused to comment when asked whether minister Rampal Singh's son had anything to do with the incident.

State Congress chief spokesperson K K Mishra said in Bhopal, "The woman allegedly took the extreme step as Girjesh Pratap Singh, who married her at an Arya Samaj temple on June 20, 2017, was going to marry again.

"Girjesh was pressurising her to return the marriage papers," Mishra alleged, demanding that a case of abetment of suicide be registered against him, and his father should resign.

The police said that Raghuvanshi was 28-years old, while, according to the purported marriage certificate from the Arya Samaj shared with the media by her family, she was 30-years old.

Her family -- her father, brother and uncle -- also shared the contents of her "suicide note" with reporters, and alleged that the minister was responsible for her death as he was marrying off his son to another woman.

The family members also said they would not accept her body after autopsy, as the minister's family should take its possession.

In the "suicide note", Raghuvanshi asked her parents to forgive her and not to fight over the issue (of her husband remarrying), saying they had already suffered a lot because of her.