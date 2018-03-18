MUMBAI: In a major breakthrough, Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Saturday busted a network that helped members of banned Islamic terror outfit of Bangladesh Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), which is also a front organisation of Al-Qaeda.

At least three Bangladeshi nationals, aged between 25 and 31 years, who were staying illegally in India themselves, had given shelter to the ABT members. The ATS officials confirmed the arrest, but did not reveal the identity of the arrested men.

The three accused hailed from Khulna or Shariyatpur in Bangladesh. They had been staying and working in Wanawadi and Akurdi areas of Pune for the past five years, without authorised travel documents.

The men, who worked as labourers, were carrying PAN, Aadhaar cards and SIM obtained by using forged documents.

While Wanawadi area of Pune city houses Indian Army’s Southern Command Hospital, Armed Forces Medical College as well as the Intelligence school, the Akurdi area has an Army training centre as well as defence personnel colonies. This is the reason why the case is being handled with special sensitivity, said an official who requested anonymity.

One of the men was held on Friday from Wanawadi during a search conducted by the ATS officials after receiving credible inputs.

Information on the other two operatives staying in Akurdi area was extracted from them. During interrogation, they revealed that they had provided shelter and other help to the members of ABT during their stay in Pune, the ATS official said.