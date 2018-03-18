NEW DELHI: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj today said that Congress has "woken up" to the alleged misuse of EVMs more than a year after the Aam Aamdi Party had first "exposed the dangers" posed by the electronic voting machines to the parliamentary democracy of India.

Bharadwaj's reaction came hours after the Congress passed a resolution at its 84th Plenary Session here, urging the Election Commission (EC) revert to the old practice of paper ballots in future elections instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

This is necessary as there are misgivings on 'misuse' of EVMs to 'manipulate the outcome contrary to popular verdict', the party said.

AAP chief spokesperson said that it is still a matter of satisfaction that more and more parties are coming forward to safeguard democracy.

"The AAP demands that the ECI should now immediately convene an all-party meeting on the issue of discontinuing EVMs and conducting the coming general elections through ballot papers," the party said in the statement.

It also stated "Though the Congress, which is the oldest political party in the country, has woken up more than a year after the AAP had first exposed the dangers posed by the EVMs to the parliamentary democracy of India, it is still a matter of satisfaction that more and more parties are coming forward to safeguard democracy.