SRINAGAR: Five members of a family were killed and two others injured in Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector of border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Tariq Zargar told New Indian Express that a mortar shell fired by Pakistani troops hit a residential house of Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan in Lower Devta area of Balakote sector in Poonch district today morning.

He said five members of the family were killed and two others injured in the incident.

The injured have been evacuated, Zargar said.

He said the Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling was going on when reports last poured in.

The deceased were identified as 35-year-old Mohammad Ramzan S/o Abdullaha, his wife Malika Bi, 32, and their three sons 14-years-old Abdul Rehman, 12-years-old Mohammad Rizwan and 7-years-old Razaq Ramzan.

The injured have been identified as Nasreen Kouser, 11 and Mehreen Kousar, 5, daughters of Mohammad Ramzan.

Defence spokesman said the Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire in Balakote sector at around 7.45 am.

He said the Pakistani troops are targeting the civilian areas.

The spokesman said army men is also effectively returning the fire from the similar caliber weapons.

There has been surge in ceasefire violations by the Pakistani troops along the LoC and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani troops have also breached border ceasefire in Rajouri sector and are targeting army positions and civilian areas with gunfire and mortar shells.



