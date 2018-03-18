Facelift for city railway stations

Two prominent railway stations of Lucknow — Charbagh and Gomti Nagar — are set to get a much-awaited facelift. Design to decorate the two stations with world-class facilities is already in place; funds have also been released to realise the two-decade-old dream. A 17-storey multi-facility building, 50-100 room modular budget hotel, unified security system, 20 lifts and multi-storeyed underground parking have been envisaged in the new design to let the passengers have a feel of upscale gateways matching international standards. It’s certainly music to the ears of Lucknow residents as the proposal has been hanging fire for last 18 years.

Dhoni bats for academy

The cricket buffs in the city have every reason to smile and be excited as a new opportunity — Sports Galaxy — is shining on the horizon of Lucknow. None other than former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has announced the academy that would benefit not only the budding cricketers but also those in other sports. All set with a plan to launch this residential sports complex with world-class infrastructure for cricket, soccer, tennis, shooting, swimming and athletics, the former Indian captain thinks every parent in the country should send their wards to the field — taking the coming generations out of the virtual world of smartphones and internet.

Sonrise for this farmer

Prashant Gupta, son of a farmer with humble a background, has done not only his parents but the entire Lucknow proud by securing All India rank one in Chemistry in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE-2018) examinations. He secured 71.67 per cent marks. Having an illustrious academic record, Prashant, after completing graduation from the prestigious BHU in 2015, continued the streak by post-graduating from IIT-Delhi in 2017. To ease out the rigors of the GATE, Prashant wishes to write a book, a ready reckoner to help aspirants crack the test.

Power in private hands

To energise the power sector financially, Yogi Adityanath government has proceeded to privatise power distribution in five cities of the state, Lucknow being one of them. Based on the franchise model of power distribution, the move will reduce the line losses and the required capital investment to improve the supply scenario will be put. The private franchise will buy power from UP Power Corporation Limited and distribute the same to consumers. The decision has left the power employees chagrined.

