Sonia Gandhi gestures as she delivers a speech during the 84th Plenary Session of Indian National Congress at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. | PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was at her best again as she connected with thousands of party workers at the plenary session on Saturday while urging them to defeat the BJP in 2019.

Lambasting Prime Minister Modi, Sonia said in the past four years, his government had used all tricks to destroy the Congress, but the party would never bow before an arrogant power.

The Congress, she said, was exposing the government’s frauds, conspiracies and false promises with proof and noted that people had now been able to see through the game.

The audience lapped up every word and responded with loud cheers and slogans as Sonia slammed the Modi government.

“People have realised that his promise of not allowing corruption, radio programme Mann ki Baat was only drama and a ploy to grab power,” she said. Recalling how she was reluctant to enter politics but did so in 1998 responding to the call of the workers and strengthen the party, Sonia urged the leaders to be united to bring the Congress back to power.

“Rahul assumes charge of party chief at a difficult moment. This is not a time to think of your personal ambitions but to be prepared to sacrifice to bring the party back to glory,” she said.

She also thanked the party workers who had put up a fight against the non-party governments in states despite the atrocities against them.

Recalling how late prime minister Indira Gandhi ensured the return of the Congress four decades ago by winning Chikmagalur, Sonia expressed the hope that the party would win the Karnataka Assembly polls and show a new path to the country.

Congress she said was not a political party but a thought and has always been the voice of the marginalized and the weak.