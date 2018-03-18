THANE: A 35-year-old man was today arrested for allegedly repeatedly sodomising a minor boy, police said.

"The accused Sandeep, a sanitary worker, worked at a public toilet in Parab Wadi area here," Thane Police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

"Sandeep wooed the 11-year-old son of his colleague and took him near the public toilet and allegedly sodomised him on March 15," Narkar said.

The spokesperson said that the accused again allegedly sodomised the boy in a similar manner on March 16, 17.

Following a complaint, a case under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 was registered, Narkar said, adding a probe was on.