Security personnel inspect the site of an IED blast where nine CRPF personnel were killed and two more were injured after Maoists ambushed them in Kistaram area of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday. | PTI

RAIPUR: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday shunted out the Commandant of the 212th battalion based in Kistaram in the strife-torn Sukma district for alleged lapses.

The decision was taken following the preliminary findings by the internal enquiry committee of the paramilitary force which is probing the incident.

The Commandant Prashant Dhar has been shifted out and will be replaced by Harminder Singh who is posted in Jammu & Kashmir.

Sources said on March 13, CRPF Director-General RR Bhatnagar had given the Commandant, Prashant Dhar, strict instructions not to make any movements following information that a team of CoBRA commandos had exchanged fire with Maoists near Palodi.

Bhatnagar immediately told his Inspector-General in Chhattisgarh to ensure there was no movement between Kistaram and Palodi as Maoists could mount another attack.

However, despite orders, Dhar allowed two Mine Protected Vehicles (MPV), full of CRPF personnel, to travel from Kistaram to Palodi and one of the MPVs was caught in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by the Maoists in which nine CRPF men were martyred.

Meanwhile, the CPRF has also begun examining the quality of the grenades, weapons, arms and other equipment provided to their jawans who are engaged in armed conflict with the Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

There are 16 battalions of the CRPF deployed in the virtual war zone of Bastar. Sukma, one of the most violence-hit districts in the conflict zone of Bastar, is dubbed as an epicentre of Left-Wing Extremism in south Chhattisgarh.