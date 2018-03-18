LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya’s son-in-law Naval Kishore joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday.

Kishore joined SP in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan.

Maurya, is currently serving as the Minister for Labour, Service planning, Urban employment and Poverty alleviation Departments in the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government.

According to media reports, other than Kishore, former MLA of Irrigation Branch of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and former MLC Pradeep Singh also joined the party while Akhilesh welcomed the three leaders along with the statue of Gautam Buddha.