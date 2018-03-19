AGARTALA: The BJP-IPFT government is facing a "huge financial burden" due to the previous dispensation's "failure" in proper planning, Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devbarman has said.

Devbarman said that the state government is staring at a fiscal deficit of Rs 11,355.53 crore.

"The economic condition of the state was reviewed in a meeting on March 16 and it was found that there is huge load of financial burden on the new government.

"The new government is facing a fiscal deficit of Rs 11,355.53 crore.

It was due to previous government's failure in proper planning," Devbarman told reporters yesterday night.

Devbarman, who is also the state's finance minister, said the total expenditure of Tripura was more than its Budget in the last three financial years, as the previous state government was unable to maintain a balance.

Augmentation of revenue, austerity measures to balance expenditure and a proper financial package from the Central government can help Tripura to tide over the crisis, he said.

"A total of Rs 1,459.

51 core per year would be required to implement the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission for the state's employees," Devbarman added.

The BJP-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura combine had recently scripted history by winning the state Assembly polls with two-third majority, ending 25 years of uninterrupted rule of the CPI(M)-led Left Front in the state.

The BJP and IPFT won 43 seats.

The elections in 59 seats in the 60-member Assembly were held on February 18.