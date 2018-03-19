NEW DELHI: Rejecting claims Congress president Rahul Gandhi made during the 84th plenary session of the party, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Opposition leader’s speech was rhetoric of a loser devoid of substance. She said Rahul sought to draw a parallel with the Pandavs even while the Congress had questioned the existence of Lord Rama.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad also slammed the Congress president for his remarks on Supreme Court judges. “Rahul Gandhi’s rant was shameful. His comments on judiciary are irresponsible,” said Prasad.

Responding to Rahul equating the BJP with Kauravs, Sitharaman said, “Congress wants to identify itself with Pandavs. It’s the same party which questioned the existence of Lord Ram. It’s also the same party which mocks Hindus and their rituals.”

She added that the Congress president accused BJP chief Amit Shah to be a murder accused despite a court acquitting him, and that Rahul is out on bail in a fraud case involving the National Herald daily.

“It’s astonishing that Rahul chose to name the BJP chief as murder accused. He has been cleared by court. This is fake and motivated campaign,” added Sitharaman.

She also blamed the previous UPA government for causing an agricultural crisis and took potshots at Rahul for favouring the return to the ballot paper. “The Congress has questioned EVMs (electronic voting machines). When technology is making things simpler and transparent, here is a party which is against it,” Sitharaman said.

Rejecting Rahul’s charge that even the press is under stress, the minister reminded the Congress president of his party having imposed the Emergency in 1975 and press censorship.