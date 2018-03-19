JAIPUR: Eight persons, including three policemen, were injured when unidentified miscreants allegedly pelted stones at people participating in Bhagwa rally on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar in Tonk district of Rajasthan today, police said.

Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the area and additional policemen have been deployed to maintain law and order in the district, SP Tonk Yogesh Dadhich said.

"The incident occurred this evening when the rally was being taken out by a Hindu organisation and stones were pelted at them in front of a mosque," Dadhich told PTI.

Two motorcycles were also set on fire after the stone pelting incident, he said.

The SP said that additional policemen have been deployed in the area, and efforts are on to identify and nab the accused persons.