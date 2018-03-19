PANAJI: Former Goa chief minister Ravi Naik was admitted to a hospital in Delhi today after he collapsed on a flight, a senior Congress leader said here.

Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar said that Naik was in Delhi to attend the AICC convention, and was returning to Goa when he collapsed.

"The flight had to make an emergency landing in Delhi and Naik was immediately shifted to a hospital," Kavlekar said, adding that his condition was now stable.

Naik (70), is currently the MLA from Ponda constituency in Goa.

Another Congress MLA, Antonio Fernandes, said that Naik's condition was stable now and he could be discharged from the hospital tomorrow.

"I spoke to him over phone and he was better," Fernandes said.