NEW DELHI: The HRD Ministry today said there is no proposal under consideration to establish a new central tribal university in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district.

Minister of State for HRD Satya Pal Singh said replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha.

"A proposal was received from Chhattisgarh government to set up a regional study centre of the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University in Bastar.

However, it was decided that university should first stabilise its operations at its main campus before any expansion is considered," Singh said.

"At present there is no proposal under consideration to establish a new Central tribal university in Bastar in Chhattisgarh," he added.

According to the Ministry, as per 12th Plan (2012-17) as approved by the National Development Council (NDC), the thrust is on consolidation of higher education system.

"However, expansion will mainly be done by scaling up capacity of the existing institutions in place of setting up new institutions," Singh said.