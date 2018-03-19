AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Bharatsinh Solanki tonight debunked rumours that he had resigned from his post.

There was speculation since evening today that Solanki had resigned over his not being given a ticket for the recent Rajya Sabha polls.

It started after Solanki met party president Rahul Gandhi in the afternoon today.

"There is no truth in such rumours," Solanki told reporters after landing in the city from Delhi where he had gone to attend the party's 84th planery session.

Solanki said that he was not unhappy and the party had chosen the right RS candidates in Amee Yajnik and Naran Rathwa.

"The party has given me and my family so much. I am a committed soldier of the party. Today I have told Rahul Gandhi that I will do whatever work the party assigns me," he said.

"After the party's defeat in the 2017 Gujarat polls, I had offered to resign but the high command asked me to continue working," he added.

He refused to speculate on whether the party would fight the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the state under his leadership, claiming that the polls were "too far".

Congress had improved its tally to 77 in 2017 Gujarat elections from 60 in the 2012 elections under Solanki's leadership.