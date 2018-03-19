JAMMU: A minor girl was among three persons killed and 29 others injured today when a passenger bus turned turtle after colliding with a truck trolley on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway, police said.

Two motorcyclists were also hit by the bus after turning turtle in the wake of the collision near Hiranagar, 60 km from here, a police official said.

He said Som Dass (40) and Preeti Sharma (10) died on the spot, while 30 others were injured in the accident, of whom Abhi Dubey (25) succumbed to her injuries at the Government Medical College Hospital hospital here.

The bus was coming from Jammu when it collided with a truck trolley, trapping two motorcyclists, the official said.

Dubey was among 18 injured persons, who were referred to the GMC for specialised treatment, he said.