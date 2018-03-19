TDP MP Sivaprasad (in red) dressed as a fisherman during their protest demanding special status for the state of AP during the budget session of Parliament last week (Express Photo)

The Parliament witnessed yet another washout after a stormy start on Monday, over the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party's no-confidence motion against the Modi government, following its exit from the alliance. The motion was not taken up today as the House Speaker was unable to count support from MPs in favour of the move.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned until tomorrow.

On Friday, the no-confidence notice was received by the Lok Sabha speaker, Sumitra Mahajan. However, she said the motion cannot be brought to the House if it is not in order and adjourned the House till Monday.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu decided to quit the NDA on March 16, days after two Union ministers from the state resigned from the BJP government following the Centre's refusal to grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

HERE ARE UPDATES:

12:30 pm - Y V Subba Reddy of the YSR Congress writes to the Lok Sabha secretariat again to put his notice for the motion in the revised list of business for tomorrow after today's adjournment.

YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy again writes to Secretary General Lok Sabha to include in list of business for tomorrow 'no confidence motion in the council of ministers'. pic.twitter.com/6fsIhkk10H — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018

12:09 pm - The Lok Sabha is adjourned to tomorrow. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned earlier in the day.

The Speaker said she was unable to count support from the MPs for the TDP's no-trust vote against the BJP government because of the uproar.

12:05 pm - Lok Sabha session resumes. Constant booing is heard in the House as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan tries to appeal for order.

12:03 pm - "I am in the opposition. Whatever the opposition does, I will do the same," says Farooq Abdullah, National Conference on the no-confidence motion.

12:02 pm - Opposition is ready for discussion on no confidence motion but it seems AIADMK is acting on behest of Central Govt and not letting the house function: Ramgopal Yadav, Samajwadi Party MP

12:00 pm - On one hand, they are saying to bring no-confidence motion.On the other hand, they are creating uproar in Parliament so that motion is not accepted for discussion. They themselves don't know why they are bringing no-confidence motion: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah (File | AFP)

12:00 pm - The SAD does not support TDP's no-confidence motion against NDa but backs its demands for special category status for the state of Andhra Pradesh.

We are in favour of special category status to Andhra Pradesh. We are not in favor of no-confidence against the Modi government, we will support the government: Prem Singh Chandumajra, Shiromani Akali Dal #budgetsession pic.twitter.com/WGyCwTOk2R — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018

11:45 am - We have been fighting for Telangana cause from the beginning. As a new state, our population is different, so we want to have own set of reservations in the state. Why should India have different laws for different states?: TRS MP AP Jithender Reddy

TRS MP AP Jithender Reddy (ANI Twitter Photo)

11:30 am - TRS MPs protest outside Parliament carrying placards saying "One nation, One law", demanding an increase in the quota of reservation in Telangana.

Telnagana Rashtra Samiti MPs protest. (ANI Twitter Photo)

11:22 am: Chandrababu Naidu: It was TDP and not YSRCP who responded on the Triple Talaq Bill. I told BJP leadership that criminalization of triple talaq was not correct. I was the first to oppose it.



11:20 am - Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu is addressing TDP's minority wing members.

We thought as an NDA member,BJP will do justice to the state, but nothing happened. We waited for four years, but of no use. Even in the last budget justice was not done: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu pic.twitter.com/Gt2Mdvh1NU — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018

11:05 am - Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after uproar in the House. Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day.

10:57 am - Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena MP says: "We will neither support the Government nor the Opposition, we will abstain."

Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena MP (ANI Twitter Photo)

10:55 am - TDP MP Siva Prasad wears a sari to highlight the problems faced by middle class women.

(Express photo | Shekhar Yadav)

10:52 am - TDP MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury also joined the protest.

TDP MPs protest (ANI Twitter Photo)

10:52 am - TN Deputy CM O Pannerselvam: "Don't compare their (TDP) issue with Cauvery issue. Tamil Nadu Government will never let the state down. Supreme Court has given six weeks time (for formation of Cauvery management board), so if nothing happens we all will discuss future course of action."

O Pannerselvam (Photo | PTI)

10:50 am - AIADMK protests over the formation of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB)

Delhi: AIADMK MPs protest in Parliament premises over the #Cauvery issue (formation of Cauvery management board) pic.twitter.com/UcUqUW26EA — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018

10:45 am - "We are ready to face no-confidence motion as we have support in the House. We are confident": Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar tells ANI

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar (ANI Twitter Photo)

10:40 am - "As far as the Left parties are concerned, we will be supporting the no-confidence motion. People have started expressing their no confidence in Modi Govt, its time Parliament does it too," says Duraisamy Raja, CPI's National Secretary

Duraisamy Raja, CPI National Secretary (ANI Twitter Photo)

10:25 am- Floor test: Parliament secretariat received 3 notices on no-confidence motion, 2 from TDP and 1 from YSRCP. If House is in order and quorum established, Lok Sabha Speaker likely to bring No-Confidence motion after Question Hour. 50 members are needed to establish Quorum. (ANI)

10:15 am - Will the AIADMK support the no-confidence motion against the government?

Senior AIADMK leader and Minister for Fisheries D Jayakumar on Sunday said his party would take a call when the motion came up for voting.

10:10 am - DMK Working President MK Stalin said yesterday: "Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu put pressure on Central government and has gone for no-confidence motion for the welfare of their state. I ask this (AIADMK) Government to support TDP's no-confidence motion."

DMK's MK Stalin (Express File Photo)

10:05 am - TDP MP Thota Narsimham is quoted by ANI: We will move a no-confidence motion, have talked to opposition parties including TMC, Congress and Samajwadi Party. YSRCP is just doing politics, they are not concerned about the welfare of the state.

TDP MP Thota Narsimham (ANI Twitter Photo)

10 am - The Shiv Sena is yet to decide on its stand over the no-confidence motion

Will wait and watch.Will also have to see if Speaker allows the no confidence motion or rejects it. TDP has its own state issues and we welcome them. As of now we have not decided yet on no confidence motion, Uddhav ji will take a call: Sanjay Raut,Shiv Sena #budgetsession pic.twitter.com/mN9eHRI2Uh — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018

9:35 am - "We for last four years after our state was bifurcated have been fighting for special category status. Till 2016, BJP and Chandrababu Naidu kept saying that special status will be given. Then suddenly, he colluded with the BJP and he is like a chameleon, he decided against the state": VS Reddy, YSRCP MP

YSRCP MPs continued their protest at the entrance of Parliament House on Monday (March 19 2018) demanding grant of Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/ndXOWnrHkn — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) March 19, 2018

9:30 am - TDP MP RM Naidu speaks.

We are going to go move no-confidence motion,gather support of all respective parties in Parliament. It's responsibility of all parties in Parliament to support us. Trying to gather as much support as possible so debate happens, not trying to make the govt fall: RM Naidu, TDP MP pic.twitter.com/LbdfpLAQAd — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018

9:20 am - The TDP has issued a whip, directing its party leaders to attend Parliament till the end of the Budget session.

9:00 am - YSR Congress' K Parthsarathi tells ANI: We will continue to move no-confidence motion as long as the debate is taking place and facts are brought to the notice of the nation, and also to pressurize the Centre to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the opposition is expected to target the government over the Punjab National Bank fraud and the formation of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) as well.

The second phase of the Budget session that started on March 5 has seen continuous disruptions with a series of continuous adjournments.

(With inputs from agencies)