SRINAGAR: A Sikh body here today demanded a fresh probe into the Chittisinghpora massacre in Kashmir in which 35 Sikhs were allegedly killed by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants.

"We urge both the state and central governments to go for fresh probe into the killings of Sikhs (at Chittinsinghpora on March 20, 2000)," All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said in a statement here.

Raina said although 18 years have passed since the massacre, no headway had been made in the case.

The delay in justice has led to disillusionment among the members of Sikh community, he added.

A total of 50 people were killed in the Chittisinghpora episode.

It is important that justice is delivered to the victim families, Raina said.

He said since the locals countered the claims of the government that it security forces killed five militants involved in the killing of 35 Sikhs, it was imperative that the whole incident be probed so that culprits were brought to book and justice delivered to the affected families.