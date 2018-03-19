YSR Congress party members display placards during a protest demanding special status for the state of Andhra Pradesh at Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Parliament secretariat on Monday received three notices on no-confidence motion against the Centre for its refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Two was received from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and one from YSR Congress Party.

Lok Sabha speaker is likely to bring ‘No Confidence Motion’ after the Question Hour, if the House in order and quorum will be established. However, 50 members are needed to establish the quorum.

Following a continuous uproar over the demand of ‘No confidence motion’ in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till Tuesday. The motion, however, has not been introduced in the Lok Sabha today.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs raised slogans like “We want justice”.

Mahajan tried to introduce the no-confidence motion notices, but requested all MPs to sit at their designated spots so that a quorum could be established.

Meanwhile, opposition members and other parties' MPs continued to create a ruckus, forcing the House to be adjourned for the day.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till tomorrow after TDP and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MPs created an uproar over special status to Andhra Pradesh and Cauvery dispute, respectively.

The TDP MPs and AIADMK MPs protested in the premises of Parliament.