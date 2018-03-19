PATNA: Without naming its ally BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said he will not compromise with politics that divides society.

The JD-U President told the media that his party will not compromise with the people who are trying to divide the society.

On being questioned about the repeated incidents of communal tension in the state, he said that he and his party have their own stand on social harmony and unity in the society.

"We will not side with divisive politics," he said.