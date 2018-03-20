NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Rajesh and Nupur Talwar on a plea challenging their acquittal in the Aarushi-Hemraj double murder case by the Allahabad High Court.

The plea was filed by Khumkala Banjade, the widow of Hemraj, who was the Talwars’ domestic help.

A bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R Banumathi issued a notice to the Talwars and also granted leave in the case, which means that it might take long before the appeal is heard by the court.

The court also granted leave in the appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the investigating agency informed the bench that it too had moved the court against the Allahabad High Court verdict and its petition was pending.

On October 12 last year, the Allahabad High Court had acquitted the couple, giving them the benefit of doubt.Aarushi, 14, and Hemraj were found murdered at the Talwars’ Jalvayu Vihar home in Noida on May 16, 2008.The High Court’s order came on an appeal by the Talwars against a Ghaziabad CBI court’s order convicting them.