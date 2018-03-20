SRINAGAR: An Army jawan today allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said.

Sepoy Kulvinder Singh of 10 Sikh Regiment allegedly shot himself with his service rifle inside an Army camp at Mughal Gund in the Qazigund area of Kulgam, a police official said.

He said the jawan was taken to a military hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.