Army jawan commits suicide by shooting self in Samba
By PTI | Published: 20th March 2018 04:27 PM |
Last Updated: 20th March 2018 04:28 PM | A+A A- |
JAMMU: An Army jawan today allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.
One Jawan Naresh Yadav was found dead with bullet injuries in the Maheswar area, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba Anil Magotra told PTI.
The body has been recovered and sent to post mortem, he said, adding that initial investigation points towards suicide by him with his service pistol and an investigation is on.