JAMMU: An Army jawan today allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

One Jawan Naresh Yadav was found dead with bullet injuries in the Maheswar area, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba Anil Magotra told PTI.

The body has been recovered and sent to post mortem, he said, adding that initial investigation points towards suicide by him with his service pistol and an investigation is on.