In an apparent dig at ally BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday he was upset with two Union ministers, adding he can’t work with those who try to divide the society on communal lines.

“Please remember, neither did I compromise with corruption, nor I will compromise with those trying to divide the society,” he said. The two ministers he was alluding to are Giriraj Singh and Ashwini Choubey.

After RJD won the recent by-elections in Araria, Singh had courted controversy by saying the district will become a “hub of terror”. An FIR has been registered against Choubey’s son Arijit Shashwat for allegedly inciting communal clash.