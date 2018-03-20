RAIPUR: The outlawed CPI (Maoist) killed a contractor on Monday and torched four heavy vehicles engaged in road construction work near Kuatpal, about 10 km away from the district headquarter of Bijapur in south Chhattisgarh.

This is the second incident in which Maoists targeted road construction vehicles in Bijapur during the last five days. On March 14, the Reds burnt five tippers and two heavy loader machines near Cherpal.

“The Maoists killed Vishal Kumar and dumped his body at the roadside at Kuatpal. They then set the vehicles on fire and left pamphlets opposing road building activities in the region. Security forces were dispatched and search operation intensified,” additional superintendent of police Divyang Patel told Express.

In the past one year, the Maoists have increasingly targeted heavy vehicles and machines engaged in mining activities and road construction works, as they fear would be detrimental to their existence.

In another Maoist-affected district of Kondagaon, ten cadres, including a woman, surrendered before superintendent of police Abhishek Pallav. They were involved in 19 different cases, the police said.