NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed RSS and BJP after a statue of social reformer Periyar was vandalised in Tamil Nadu.

"When the RSS and BJP encouraged the tearing down of Lenin statues in Tripura, they signalled their cadres to destroy statues of those who opposed their ideology, like Periyar, the great social reformer who fought for the Dalits," he said in a tweet.

"His statue too was destroyed today in Tamil Nadu," he added attaching the photo of vandalised Periyar's statue.