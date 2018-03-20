NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has apologised to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and advocate Amit Sibal, son of Congress leader Kapil Sibal, in two criminal defamation cases, after which he was acquitted by a city court.

After Kejriwal’s apology, Gadkari and Kejriwal submitted a joint application in the Patiala House Court on Monday asking for withdrawal of the defamation case. In his letter, Kejriwal said he had made unverified allegations. In 2014, Kejriwal had named Gadkari among the country’s “most corrupt politicians”.

The Delhi CM and his deputy Manish Sisodia then apologised to Amit Sibal. Kejriwal had alleged conflict of interest over Sibal appearing in the Supreme Court for Vodafone when his father was Union Communication Minister. At the request of the two parties, the court disposed of the case.