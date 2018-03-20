NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday filed its appeal in the Delhi High Court against the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum scam. The appeal, filed under Section 47 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), claims that the special judge acquitted all 10 accused without appreciating the facts and evidence in the case. The ED also said the court acquitted all accused on the basis of the acquittal in the CBI case.

“Special Judge acquitted all the 10 individuals and nine entities from the offence of Money Laundering under PMLA and also ordered the release of the attached properties worth Rs 223.55 crore without appreciating the facts and evidence,” the ED said in its appeal.

“Special Judge committed grave error by acquitting the accused in the offence of Prevention of Money Laundering on the basis of acquittal in the CBI case and without applying mind and considering the offence under PMLA, as a separate, independent and stand-alone offence to be tried and adjudicated,” the ED added.

In December last year, A Raja, Kanimozhi and all other accused were acquitted in 2G spectrum allocation alleged scam cases by a special court in Delhi, which held that the prosecution ‘miserably failed’ to prove the charges.