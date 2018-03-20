SRINAGAR: Four militants were killed a fierce encounter with security forces in forest area of border district of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir while two soldiers committed suicide in their camps in two different parts of the State.

Defence spokesman, Colonel Rajesh Kalia, said troops launched a combing and search operation in forest area of Arampura-Halmatpura in border district of Kupwara today after a patrol party of army was fired upon by militants in the area.

He said during the search operation, militants fired on the search party. “The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter”.

The spokesman said in the ensuing gunfight, four militants were killed.

He said the combing and search operation in the area was going on.

An army official said additional reinforcement was rushed to the area to tighten the siege and prevent militants from escaping from the area.

He said they suspect that a large group of militants has been trapped in the forest area.

Meanwhile, two soldiers committed suicide by shooting themselves from their service weapons inside their camps in two places in the State.

Police said sepoy Kulvinder Singh of 10 Sikh Regiment committed suicide in south Kashmir.

He shot himself dead from his service rifle inside the Army camp at Mughal Gund in Qazigund area of Kulgam district.

The deceased hailed from Punjab.

Another soldier Naresh Yadav shot himself dead from his service rifle in Samba district of Jammu province.