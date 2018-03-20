PANAJI: The Goa Mineral Ore Exporters Association (GMOEA), a body representing mine owners, today said they were contemplating filing a review petition in the Supreme Court against its judgment quashing mining leases in the state.

The SC had quashed 88 mining leases and stopped the extraction of fresh iron ore in the state from March 16.

"We are studying the decision before filing a review petition in the SC.

I believe some members of GMOEA are going to file a review petition sometime this week," GMOEA president Ambar Timblo told reporters after meeting Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari this afternoon here.

Gadkari is in Goa to hold talks with legislators and mining stakeholders to come up with a solution to the crisis.

Timblo said that everyone was looking at how best the mining could resume in Goa "within legal parameters".

He agreed that arriving at a solution was not simple as there were several laws governing the sector and each one would have to be carefully looked into.