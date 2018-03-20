NEW DELHI: A group of opposition parties today said the government was not keen on ensuring smooth functioning of Parliament and had not made any efforts to end the ongoing impasse, with the Congress alleging a "conspiracy" behind it aimed at avoiding discussion on crucial issues including bank scams.

Leaders of 10 opposition parties met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad today and discussed the matter.

They alleged that the government was not interested in running Parliament and wanted to "bypass" legislative scrutiny.

Today is the 12th day in a row that Parliament has not functioned and the current stalemate has entered the third week.

READ: Did not keep anyone in dark, it was not falsehood but tireless effort, says Sushma Swaraj; slams Congress for disrupting Lok Sabha

Azad said while opposition parties wanted various issues of national importance to be discussed in Parliament, the government showed no inclination of reaching out to the opposition to resolve the current impasse.

The opposition leaders said that they wanted to discuss the issues of bank scams, grant of special status to Andhra Pradesh and the Cauvery water sharing, but it seemed that the government was not ready for a debate on these issues.

Leaders of a total of 10 opposition parties were present during the meeting in Azad's chamber today.

These included the Congress, the TMC, BSP, SP, NCP, DMK, CPI, CPI-M and JMM.

"The entire opposition holds that the government is responsible for the impasse and for not taking any interest in the functioning of Parliament. So, they are running away from the issues. The government is running away from debate.

"They, as a matter of fact, do not want to discuss the issues; they are very scared of the bank scam. They are very much scared. They know that they have no face to face the public of India and are scared to discuss this issue on the floor of House. They are not interested in running or in functioning of the House," Azad told reporters.

Chief Whip of the Congress in Lok Sabha Jytiraditya Scindia said, "this is a conspiracy by the government to ensure that Parliament does not function."

He said there are only two parties now in the well and even the TDP and YSR Congress are now back to their seats demanding a discussion on the 'no confidence motion'.

"Why is the government not coming ahead why is it that when the finance bill can be passed in the din and a no confidence motion cannot be discussed," he said.

Azad said right through the opposition wants Parliament - both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to function, and also the issues that the opposition wants to discuss.

"It is most unfortnate that no efforts whatsoever have been made by the government for the first time. Despite the budget session being so important, no senior minister has approached the opposition parties. It seems the government is not interested in functioning of Parliament," he said.

Azad said the unanimous stand taken by the opposition parties was conveyed to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, who was requested that on behalf of the entire opposition, he be allowed to speak in the House.

CPI leader D Raja after the meeting said it was the primary responsibility of the government to see that Parliament functions, but it had shown no keenness to transact any business in Parliament.

"Parliament is undermined. Bypassing Parliament, the government wants to function. They can discuss, what is the problem. It is a question of rules, which can be negotiated.

There is no serious attempt by the Government to reach out to the opposition and find a solution to end the current impasse in Parliament," Raja said.