NEW DELHI: In order to streamline the process for achieving the target for the Centre’s flagship programme, “Housing for All” by 2022, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has decided to ease environmental clearance rules for the building sector. Construction of buildings with up to 50,000 square metres of built-up area can now commence once the local bodies give permission, which includes environmental conditions to be followed.

Earlier, the limit was 20,000 square metres of built-up area, for which builders were exempted from seeking environmental clearance.The decision has been taken keeping in mind the need to streamline the process for permissions for the construction sector while strengthening efforts to improve the environment through greater objectivity and transparency.

“It is important to streamline the process to achieve housing for all by 2022 with the objective of making available affordable housing to weaker sections in urban areas,” said a ministry draft notification which has been put in the public domain for comments within 60 days.

The ministry said the project proponent could submit a self-declaration form to the local authority on compliance with environmental conditions for construction projects of between 5,000 sq. mtrs and 50,000 sq. mtrs.

“Thereafter, the local authority may issue the building permission incorporating the environmental conditions and allow the project to commence based on the conditions,” it said.