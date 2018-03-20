SRINAGAR: A 60-year-old man, who is allegedly the mastermind of rape and murder of 8-year-old nomad girl, surrendered before Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday after his son’s arrest from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

A police official said 60-year-old Sanji Ram, who is the main accused in rape and murder of minor girl, surrendered before the Crime Branch in Jammu this morning.

Sanji Ram, an ex-revenue official had gone into hiding and was evading arrest, after it was established by Crime Branch of police that he was the main accused and conspirator of the brutal incident.

His son Vishal Kumar, who was also in hiding, was arrested by police from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh four days back.

The police official said Vishal is also involved in the rape and murder of the minor case.

He said officials of Crime Branch would interrogate Sanji and his son Vishal.

The minor nomad girl had gone missing from her home in village Rasana in border district of Kathua on January 10. A week later her body with torture and violence marks was recovered.

The women, who performed the last ritual bath to her, alleged that she was sexually assaulted before being killed.

The government handed over the case to Crime Branch and the investigation agency has so far arrested eight people including Sanji, his son, two Special Police Officers, Sub Inspector, a policeman and a juvenile so far.

Sources said the SI and policeman were arrested after it was established that they had tampered with the evidence to protect the accused.

They said Crime Branch investigation has found that Sanji had hatched the conspiracy to abduct and murder the nomad girl to forcibly evict the community out from the area.

According to the Crime Branch investigation, the victim was drugged by the accused and raped before being killed.

“She was strangulated to death using a cloth,” sources said.

They said the place, where she was kept before being killed belonged to Sanji and there was only one key and it was with him.

The rape and murder of minor girl triggered outrage across the State. However, the rightwing Hindu Ekta Manch, which was formed after the arrest of three people including two SPOs, has demanded release of the accused and handing over of the case to CBI. Even two BJP ministers joined their rally and extended their support for CBI probe

However, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has rejected the demand for CBI probe and asserted that Crime Branch would conclude the investigations.