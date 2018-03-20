CHENNAI: The Madras High Court today reserved its order on a petition filed by Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, challenging a lookout circular (LOC) issued against him by the CBI in connection with the INX Media case.

A bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose reserved the order, without specifying any date, after recording the written arguments filed by the parties, including the Bureau of Immigration.

The LOC was issued by the Bureau of Immigration and the Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) at the CBI's request last year against Karti and others.

The CBI had sought the LOC in connection with the case relating to alleged irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, when P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

On August 10 last year, a single judge of the high court had stayed the LOC and allowed Karti to travel abroad.

On an appeal by the CBI, the Supreme Court, on August 14 last year, had stayed the high court order and directed Karti to appear before the agency for questioning.

It had also asked the high court to decide on the petitions filed by Karti and others, challenging the LOC, within two months.

During the pendency of the petitions, the high court had, on February 16, allowed Karti to fly to Europe on a business tour, but asked him to return to the country by February 28.

Karti was arrested by the CBI at the airport here on his arrival on February 28.

He is currently in judicial custody.