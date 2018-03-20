KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be attending an opposition parties' meet convened by NCP chief Sharad Pawar next week, a top source in the TMC said today.

She will be travelling to New Delhi on a four-day visit next week from March 26 to extend support to the emerging opposition alliance against the BJP, the source said.

"She is scheduled to attend Sharad Pawar's opposition parties' meet. She is likely to meet leaders of other opposition parties as well. Efforts are on to arrange a meeting with (UPA chairperson) Sonia Gandhi and (Congress chief) Rahul Gandhi," the TMC source told PTI.

"Our leaders are in touch with the Congress leadership for fixing a meeting, but nothing is finalised as of now," he said.

Pawar has called a meeting of all opposition leaders, including of the Congress, to discuss a strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

NCP leader Praful Patel had earlier this month met Banerjee here and invited her to attend the meet.

Banerjee, who has been a critic of the Narendra Modi-led government and its policies, had recently called for uniting all the anti-BJP forces to defeat the saffron party in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The TMC chief yesterday met TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who visited her, and discussed the process of setting up a federal front against the BJP government at the Centre.