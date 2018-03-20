In this file photo dated 7 Feb 2016 EAM Sushma Swaraj meets with the family members of Indians stuck in Iraq. | PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs has released the names of 39 Indians who were killed in Iraq.

Of the 39 deceased, 27 are from Punjab, six are from Bihar, four from Himachal Pradesh and two from West Bengal.

Here is the list of the deceased:

1. Dharminder Kumar - Punjab 2. Harish Kumar - Punjab

3. Harsimranjeet Singh - Punjab 4. Kanwaljit Singh -Punjab

5. Malkit Singh - Punjab 6. Ranjit Singh - Punjab

7. Sonu - Punjab 8. Sandeep Kumar - Punjab

9. Manjinder Singh - Punjab 10. Gurcharan Singh - Punjab

11. Balwant Rai - Punjab 12. Roop Lal - Punjab

13. Devinder Singh - Punjab 14. Kulwinder Singh - Punjab

15. Jatinder Singh - Punjab 16. Nishan Singh - Punjab

17. Gurdeep Singh - Punjab 18. Kamaljit Singh - Punjab

19. Gobinder Singh - Punjab 20. Pritpal Sharma - Punjab

21. Sukhwinder Singh - Punjab 22. Jasvir Singh - Punjab

23. Parvinder Kumar - Punjab 24. Balvir Chand - Punjab

25. Surjeet Mainka - Punjab 26. Nand Lal - Punjab

27. Rakesh Kumar - Punjab 28. Aman Kumar - Himachal Pradesh

29. Sandeep Singh Rana - Himachal Pradesh 30. Inderjet - Himachal Pradesh

31. Hem Raj - Himachal Pradesh 32. Samar Tikadar - West Bengal

33. Khokhan Sikder - West Bengal 34. Santosh Kumar Singh - Bihar

35. Bidya Bhushan Tiwari - Bihar 36. Adalat Singh - Bihar

37. Sunil Kumar Kushwaha - Bihar 38. Dharmendra Kumar - Bihar

39. Raju Kumar Yadav - Bihar (to be verified).