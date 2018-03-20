Ministry of External Affairs releases list of 39 Indians killed in Iraq
NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs has released the names of 39 Indians who were killed in Iraq.
Of the 39 deceased, 27 are from Punjab, six are from Bihar, four from Himachal Pradesh and two from West Bengal.
Here is the list of the deceased:
1. Dharminder Kumar - Punjab 2. Harish Kumar - Punjab
3. Harsimranjeet Singh - Punjab 4. Kanwaljit Singh -Punjab
5. Malkit Singh - Punjab 6. Ranjit Singh - Punjab
7. Sonu - Punjab 8. Sandeep Kumar - Punjab
9. Manjinder Singh - Punjab 10. Gurcharan Singh - Punjab
11. Balwant Rai - Punjab 12. Roop Lal - Punjab
13. Devinder Singh - Punjab 14. Kulwinder Singh - Punjab
15. Jatinder Singh - Punjab 16. Nishan Singh - Punjab
17. Gurdeep Singh - Punjab 18. Kamaljit Singh - Punjab
19. Gobinder Singh - Punjab 20. Pritpal Sharma - Punjab
21. Sukhwinder Singh - Punjab 22. Jasvir Singh - Punjab
23. Parvinder Kumar - Punjab 24. Balvir Chand - Punjab
25. Surjeet Mainka - Punjab 26. Nand Lal - Punjab
27. Rakesh Kumar - Punjab 28. Aman Kumar - Himachal Pradesh
29. Sandeep Singh Rana - Himachal Pradesh 30. Inderjet - Himachal Pradesh
31. Hem Raj - Himachal Pradesh 32. Samar Tikadar - West Bengal
33. Khokhan Sikder - West Bengal 34. Santosh Kumar Singh - Bihar
35. Bidya Bhushan Tiwari - Bihar 36. Adalat Singh - Bihar
37. Sunil Kumar Kushwaha - Bihar 38. Dharmendra Kumar - Bihar
39. Raju Kumar Yadav - Bihar (to be verified).