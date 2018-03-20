NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha for the 12th day in a row saw continued disruptions within minuted after it met for the day.

Protests started as soon as the House met, and several members trooped near the Speaker's podium raising slogans and displaying placards.

In the din, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan tried to run the Question Hour, but as the din continued, the House was adjourned.

The session started on March 5 and will conclude on April 6.

After the House resumed, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj attempted to deliver an elaborate statement on the killings of 39 Indians abducted in Iraq by the dreaded terror outfit Islamic State (IS). However, the Opposition continued to indulge in sloganeering and interrupt the proceedings of the House,.

An angry Sumitra Mahajan while pleading to MPs said, "This is not proper, do not be so insensitive, please do not indulge in such politics!"

On the no-trust notices moved by TDP and YSRC MPs over Andhra special status, Mahajan said, "The country has never seen such a sorry state, this is not proper. You are insensitive for your own people: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, adjourns the house saying, House is not in order & so no-confidence motion cannot be moved."

Even the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday amid pandemonium created by the opposition parties over different issues soon after Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu took up Zero Hour.

As soon as the House met for the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj made a statement confirming the death of 39 Indians in Mosul, Iraq, who were abducted by the Islamic State in 2014.

As she completed her statement, members from the TDP, AIADMK and some other parties trooped near the chair's podium.