NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday amid pandemonium created by the opposition parties over different issues soon after Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu took up Zero Hour.

As soon as the House met for the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj made a statement in the House confirming the death of 39 Indians in Mosul, Iraq, who were abducted by the Islamic State terror group in 2014.

As she completed her statement, members from the TDP, AIADMK and some other parties trooped near the chair's podium.

Amid the din, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad rose to address the House and hold the government responsible for the deaths.

He was interrupted by the protesting members.

Naidu urged the agitated members to maintain peace.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said that the government was ready to discuss every issue raised by the members.

But the TDP members continued with their protest, holding placards and shouting slogans.

Naidu then adjourned the House for the day.