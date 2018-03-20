West Bengal Congress leader Somen Mitra admitted to AIIMS
By PTI | Published: 20th March 2018 01:38 PM |
Last Updated: 20th March 2018 01:38 PM | A+A A- |
NEW DELHI: Congress leader from West Bengal Soumen Mitra has been admitted to AIIMS here, a source at the hospital said today.
He is undergoing treatment for an illness due to accumulation of fluids in the chest, the source said, adding, he has been ill for quite some time and was admitted on Sunday.
Mitra is in the critical care unit under the department of cardiology.