July 24, 2014: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, while answering a question in the Lok Sabha said, “As far as the 39 captives are concerned, then I could say that we do not have direct contact with them, but I could say on the basis of some other sources that they are safe and alive and are also getting regular meals.”

November 28, 2015: Answering a submission by various members in the Rajya Sabha, Swaraj said “we are not sitting idle. All countries which can help have been asked for help (in tracing the missing Indians).”

July 22, 2015: Replying to an unstarred question on the hostages in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh said, “As per the latest information from multiple third party sources, they (the hostages) are all safe. The government is making all efforts and taking all steps to secure their release.”

September 19, 2015: Addressing a press conference with Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal after meeting the families of the hostages in Jalandhar, Swaraj said the hostages were “alive and safe.”

June 19, 2016: Responding to a question while addressing her annual press conference, uploaded on the MEA website, Swaraj said: “I do not have any proof of their killing other than the statement of

Harjit Masih.”