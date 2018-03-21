NEW DELHI: Air India has rescheduled a couple of India-bound flights from the US today due to inclement weather in northeastern America, the airline has said in a tweet.

Air India's London-Newark flights (both directions) have been cancelled along with the Newark-Ahmedabad flight.

Flight No. AI 102 from New York to New Delhi has been rescheduled and its revised time of departure is 12.​15PM on March 22.

The departure timings of flight No.

AI 144 from Newark to Mumbai has also been rescheduled to 11AM on March 22.

The airline has cancelled its Newark-Ahmedabad flight for the day along with the London-Newark flight on both ways.

It tweeted that re-booking and cancellation can be done without any penalty.

A low-pressure system moving across the southeastern US is expected to develop into a storm, which will bring rain and snow across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, US media reports said.