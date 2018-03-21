Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (PTI file photo)

NEW DELHI: Bhima-Koregaon violence prime accused Milind Ekbote was sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a sessions court in Pune on Wednesday.

Hindutva leader Ekbote was arrested by the Maharashtra Police on March 14, after the Supreme Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

Ekbote is facing charges of inciting violence, attempt to murder and atrocities against Dalits in the Koregaon Bhima violence that erupted in Pune on January 1 and left one dead and several others injured including 10 policemen.

Violence erupted after some people, reportedly with saffron flags, pelted stones at cars heading towards the village for the commemoration of the 200 years of Bhima-Koregaon war on New Year's Day.

Dalit leaders and workers at the village had alleged that Hindutva activists Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide instigated the violence.

Two FIRs were registered against Ekbote for his alleged role in the violence at a time when Dalits in huge numbers had gathered at Perne village on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road to mark the 200th year of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.