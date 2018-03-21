MUMBAI: Urging the court to expedite the hearing in the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, the CBI today sought that the case be taken up for hearing for at least three consecutive days in a fortnight.

The investigative agency said the charges in the case against key accused Indrani Mukerjea, her husband (former media honcho) Peter Mukerjea and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna - were framed in January last year, and that cross examination of the first witness who appeared a month later, was still pending.

"During the above period, only the examination of approver Shyamvar Rai could be completed. Keeping in view the progress and the seriousness of the trial of the case, at least three consecutive dates in a fortnight are required to be considered and fixed for a speedy trial," an application filed by special public prosecutors Bharat Badami and Kavita Patil read.

The probe agency submitted the application before special CBI court judge J C Jagdale.

The CBI also told the court that the forensic lab had informed that the mobile phone used by Rai could not be analysed as the software/ hardware tools available in the laboratory do not support the media (of the phone).

"Hence, no data could be retrieved by the expert," the application said.

The court had, on defence lawyer's application, directed the CBI to produce Rai's mobile phone, which was seized at the time of his arrest in connection with the arms case on August 21, 2015 by Mumbai police.

Meanwhile, Badami orally told the court that the trial could be conducted via video link.

The CBI made this request after a news channel run Indrani's interview from outside the court premises.

However, the court replied in the negative in view of a Bombay High Court judgement.

The court is likely to hear the case on March 23.

The sensational murder came to light in August, 2015 after Rai, arrested in another case, spilled the beans and the Mumbai Police arrested Indrani, Khanna and Rai.

Later, Indrani's husband Peter Mukerjea, a former media baron, was also arrested.

The CBI, which took over the case, has claimed that financial dispute was the reason for Indrani to hatch the conspiracy to murder Sheena.

The victim was in a relationship with her current husband Peter's son.