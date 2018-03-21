NEW DELHI: In a bid to avoid CBI summons, Gitanjali Group promoter Mehul Choksi, an accused in the Rs 14,000 crore PNB credit fraud case, has claimed that the allegations against him had exposed him and his family to “threats” from former associates.

In response to the latest CBI summons sent to him via email on March 13, Choksi has also distanced himself from the Gitanjali Group companies booked by CBI.

“The threat to me and my family continues, and I am still being threatened by individuals with whom I had business relationships. As there has been a complete and sudden closure of my business, my employees,

customers, creditors etc have started to show their animosity towards me,” Choksi said in his communication to the CBI on March 16.