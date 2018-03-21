TURA: At least eight persons were injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district on Monday, police said.

Police said the incident occurred when an immersion rod short-circuited setting fire to clothes hanging nearby and the blaze spread quickly leading to the cylinder blast.

M.G.R. Kumar, the district police chief of West Garo Hills, said the Fire and Emergency personnel of police, with the local residents' help, brought the blaze under control and facilitated swift transportation of the injured to hospital.

One of the victims, Nitish Ghosh, 18, sustained grievous burn injuries on his back and neck and had to be rushed to Guwahati for advanced medical treatment.

