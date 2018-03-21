AHMEDNAGAR: The parcel, which exploded in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar city on Tuesday night, was meant to be delivered to one Sanjay Nahar, who runs an NGO named Sarhad for Kashmiri students studying in Pune, according to sources.

Nahar has been working for years for Kashmiri students and his NGO is very well known for it.

At least two persons were injured after the blast took place inside a courier shop in the city.

According to Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police Rajankumar Sharma, the courier package, which exploded, consisted of a speaker and a pipe, which had some white powder.

The injured persons were treated and an investigation in this regard has been initiated.