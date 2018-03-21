The birth of Naya Raipur

In the ‘Innovation Summit-2018’ held at Delhi, the new capital city of Naya Raipur was presented as the nation’s first planned smart city of 21st century. Naya Raipur is the first greenfield capital city of India outfitted with all the world class framework and innovation in light of most advanced techniques. The city is also selected under the Smart Cities Mission in the third round and will come up with many new innovative projects soon. Additionally, the state government has made a separate allocation in the current budget session of around Rs 450 crores for Naya Raipur Development Authority. It is envisaged that the city can accommodate a population 560,000 by 2031.

Now, J5 fine for adults and J50 for children if found defecating in the open

In a weird decision, the Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) launched an anti-open defecation drive by imposing a penalty of Rs 5 for an adult found urinating or defecating in the open. At the same time, for children, the fine has been fixed at Rs 50. The initiative invited objection from the public but the officials of the civic body countered it saying the parents will learn things sooner if their children are penalised as the punitive fines are to be paid by the parents. To what extent the offenders get awakened to yield the expected results remains to be seen.

Raman talks to children, gives money to replace their broken cricket bat

During a visit to tribal dominated Pusapal in Naxal-affected Kondagaon district, Chief Minister Raman Singh spotted some kids sitting on the branch of a huge tree and went on to have a chat with them. The children spoke to the CM about their broken cricket bat and he, in turn fished a Rs 500 note from his pocket and gave it to them and asked them to get a new one. While parting, he shook hands with each of them and asked them to focus on their studies too.

Arch-bridge green flyover enthralls crowd

The inaugural ceremony of Chhattisgarh’s first green fly-over — an arch-shaped iron bridge of 63m length, illuminated with over 2,000 coloured LED bulbs, left many enthralled as they thronged to the site for a selfie. Built at an estimated cost Rs 50 crore, the arch-bridge built over the national highway connects the north-south-east-west parts of Raipur city. Chief Minister Raman Singh compared the new bridge with Howra Bridge and said the tourists will visit the capital to see the new bridge. However, it remains to be seen how much authorities remain concern for its maintenance in future.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com