MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 35-year-old woman was strangulated to death allegedly by her husband and her brother over suspicion of her having an illicit relationship in Shamli district, a police official said Wednesday.

Following the killing last evening in Khera Kurtan village, the woman's body was thrown into the residence of her alleged lover, according to circle officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari.

Police have arrested the woman's husband and her brother.

They said the accused have confessed to their crime.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

In another incident, a 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Garhi Noabad area in Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

She was rushed to an area hospital but doctors declared her brought dead.

The reason behind her step was not immediately clear.

A probe was on.