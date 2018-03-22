AHMEDNAGAR: The probe into the explosion of a `parcel bomb' at Ahmednagar, in which three employees of a courier firm were injured, was today handed over to the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra police.

Additional District Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Patil said here that inspector N M Waghmode of the Nashik unit of the ATS has been appointed as in-charge of the investigation.

Three persons were injured when a parcel, meant to be delivered to the chief of a Pune-based NGO, exploded in a courier company's office here on March 20.

The blast occurred around 10 pm when the staff at the private company's office in Maliwada area was handling the parcel.

Three staffers of the courier company were injured in the blast.

Patil said the parcel had been sent by "Nagma Shaikh" from Tarakpur area here, as per the sender's details.

However, police could not find any person of this name in the area, the officer said.

The parcel was meant for Sanjay Nahar, president of Pune-based NGO "Sarhad", which works in the border areas of the country.

It runs a college in Pune which provides education to over 150 Kashmiri students.

Meanwhile, investigation has revealed that the explosive substance in the parcel bomb didn't explode fully.

Some of the white powder, suspected to be the explosive material, was found intact in a pipe used in the bomb, a police officer said.

It was sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis.

There were no CCTV cameras inside the courier firm's office, but there were some CCTV cameras in the area.

"We are checking those cameras for leads," he said.